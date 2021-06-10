GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This summer, Montana’s Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is offering increased fruit and vegetable benefits to all WIC participants.

In March, the American Rescue Plan Act authorized State WIC Agencies to enhance Cash Value Benefit (CVB), WIC’s vegetable and fruit voucher, for four months.

The vegetable and fruit voucher has been extended from $9/month for children and $11/month for women to $35/month per participant.

Cascade County WIC is implementing the CVB increase from June 1, 2021, through September 30, 2021.

“With far too many families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic to afford the healthy foods that help grow healthy children, this temporary boost to the WIC benefit is an investment in our nation’s future,” said Rev. Douglas Greenaway, President & CEO of the National WIC Association. “Increased access to vegetables and fruits is a critical step toward ensuring that children have access to vital nutrients, curbing childhood obesity rates while strengthening our local farm economies. In communities across the country, WIC is ready to help as parents continue to navigate the COVID-19 crisis.”

For more details on the Summer of Veggies, or to find out if you are eligible for benefits, you can call the Cascade County WIC office at 406-868-6897 or 406-454-6953.