GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Scott Van Dyken was sworn in as Cascade County Undersheriff Friday morning.
According to the Cascade County Sheriff, Jesse Slaughter, Dyken has been in law enforcement for over 27 years and has served as everything from the Belt Marshal, to Swat Commander, to Detective’s Division LT and Captain of Operations.
“His passion and integrity are unmatched and his knowledge of the Office is invaluable. We couldn’t be more proud of Undersheriff Van Dyken and we have no doubt he will continue to lead,” Slaughter said.
