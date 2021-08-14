Cascade welcomes new features to this year's pro rodeo

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 117, AND 118... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Sunday to midnight MDT Monday night. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the mid to upper 90s on Sunday, and from the mid-80s to mid-90s on Monday * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph on Sunday, and winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph on Monday, with lower winds overnight into Monday morning. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent on Sunday, at 14 to 20 percent on Monday, with poor overnight recovery. * IMPACTS...Any new or existing fire may be able to grow and spread rapidly in the dry and windy conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&