Cascade welcomes new features to this year's pro rodeo

Great Falls- Montana rodeos are finally back in action and this weekend one small town rodeo is bringing in some new features to spark up the night.
This year at the Cascade Pro Rodeo, fans will be entertained with a new rodeo event and they'll also get a chance to learn about one of the most famous western horses.
Before the action even begins, paint horses will be displayed and fans will get the chance to hear about the history of the horses, and why they were important to the Native American culture.
Stock Contractor Roy Whitford has been with Cascade Pro Rodeo for five years and has done numerous events like this in other areas, but he says he's excited to finally bring this showing to the Cascade community.
"A friend of mine is going to be dressed up in all of his buckskin tonight and we're going to have a bunch of paint horses, colts and stuff, and he's going to work them around the arena horseback, by himself on his own paint horse... and it'll be fun," said Whitford.
The rodeo will also give fans their first look at some lady breakaway roping.
This event has been around for a long time but will make its first appearance in Cascade.
As fans are excited to see the new event, Whitford says he's just excited to get back to doing the one thing he loves the most.
"We're really excited you know, it's just being here on the Rocky Mountain front while looking at the mountain and you know we don't get to rodeo every day in a beautiful place like this, and the community is so great here so yeah it's really exciting."
For the first year, more than 70 ladies have entered this new event.