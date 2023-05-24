GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cast off with your families on Saturday, June 3 at the Great Falls Family Fishing Day at Wadsworth Pond Park.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says a series of short educational stations on fish identification, knot tying, casting and fly tying along with open fishing for all will be available for those attending the event.
Youth who take part and complete all education stations are eligible for a rod/reel fishing outfit donated by the Great Falls Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited. Supplies are limited.
After the events are over, youth and adults may stay at the pond and continue to fish until sunset on June 4 without a fishing license, as a condition of the educational license exemption provided for the event by FWP.
Family Fishing Day is a cooperative effort to teach basic fishing skills and encourage participation in the outdoors by FWP along with volunteers and support from Montana Walleyes Unlimited, Montana Trout Unlimited, Sun River Watershed Group, City of Great Falls Parks and Recreation Department and Red Horse Squadron at Malmstrom AFB.
For more information on the event, contact the Great Falls FWP Region 4 Office at 406-454-5840.
