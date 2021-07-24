GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you're looking for a way to relax and stay active, the McClain-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls has the purr-fect activity for you... cat yoga.
Animal lovers and yogis alike gather in the training room for a few light stretches and a lot of playtime with the kitties.
First introduced in January, cat yoga was meant to be a one time only class. However, people loved it so much, they decided to make it a regular event.
Misha John, head of marketing and development, attended today's class, and said this activity benefits the cats as much, if not more, than the people.
“It just really is a unique way to enrich the kitties here. they get access to a bigger room outside of the small space they're cooped up in all the time. Everyone just gets so excited about it, including the cats!" John said.
Those looking to attend are asked to bring their own yoga mat and a small donation for the adoption shelter. To find out when the next class is you can call 406-727-7387.