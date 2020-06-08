GREAT FALLS - Anyone looking to sell fresh produce in the Electric City usually goes to the yearly farmers market. While it doesn’t have a concrete starting date as a result of COVID-19, one local restaurant plans on sharing the good with a couple of would-be vendors and the larger community.
Starting this weekend, Cattlemen’s Cut Steakhouse will have vendors from the Pleasant Valley Colony selling vegetables on their parking lot. Restaurant Owner Julie Meyer said it’s a kind gesture, after 22 years of buying veggies from the Wipf family for the Steakhouse’s meals and salad bars.
“I always liked their peas, because my husband likes to make cream peas and potatoes,” said Meyer.
With the pandemic creating uncertainty around 2020’s market, Meyer decided to return the favor, letting them sell leaf lettuce, spinach and other goods from outside the steakhouse.
“When she asked me [if] we needed her parking lot, I jumped on it,” said Samuel S. Wipf, who’s sold produce at the farmers market since his dad retired from the job three years ago.
As the market waits until Phase Three of ‘Reopening The Big Sky,’ and its limitless group size, Great Falls Farmers Market Manager Michelle Wynn said she hopes people come out to support the venue.
“They definitely supported [us], you know, when they were at the farmers market. So I hope that they have success being there,” said Wynn.
With approval from local health departments for a maximum crowd of 20 at a time, you can park in the back before making your way around the front entrance, as long as you’re social distancing and keeping in mind this doesn’t replace the weekend farmer’s market.
“This is very limited to one or two vendors. We’re not wanting to have many people on the property,” said Meyer, explaining how she had to turn down other interested market sellers after announcing the sale on Facebook.
The sale starts Saturday, June 13 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, and will go on a weekly basis until the vendors can safely come back to the farmer’s market, whenever that will be.