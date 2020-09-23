COVID-19, over-crowding, and social distancing are all things the Cascade County Detention Center is dealing with. We spoke with Sheriff Jesse Slaughter to get an update on how CCDC is doing amid the pandemic.
“The reality of it is we have to meet the needs of public safety," said Sheriff Slaughter.
There are currently 68 active COVID-19 cases at CCDC. 41 are on the county side and 27 are on the state side.
While they are working on getting the virus out, they are struggling. Sheriff Slaughter saying it's difficult because it's such a close environment.
“You can’t completely isolate anybody inside a jail. They have to be checked for safety reasons, they have to be checked for medical appointments, dental appointments, and they also have rights. They have to be able to eat meals and make phone calls," said Sheriff Slaughter.
Sheriff Slaughter commends his medical staff and detention center workers, saying they are working tirelessly to get COVID-19 out of the jail.
“Our medical staff is working extremely diligently to make sure our populations, we’re populating positive people with positive people and negative people with negative people," said Sheriff Slaughter
While their quarantine pod is successful, they are facing some other challenges.
“Some of the issues we’re up against is that some people refuse testing, and then the other issue we run into is there is also high acuity people, or people who are at higher risk. So those people have to be treated and isolated different. The other thing that’s a huge difficulty in our facility is the security factors," said Sheriff Slaughter.
He explains they can't isolate inmates based solely on their health.
“We have to realize that there’s dangerous people that may harm other inmates in here and we have to protect them from those inmates as well," said Sheriff Slaughter.
Right now, 17 detention officers have tested positive. However 15 of them are recovered and back to work.
Sheriff Slaughter says working on getting the virus out of the facility wouldn't be possible without his staff.
“Now they have to be concerned about catching this virus and not only getting themselves infected but likely infecting their own families. And yet every day they come to work with a fantastic attitude," said Sheriff Slaughter
As more cases arise, Sheriff Slaughter says they are working on keeping the detention center clean. Keeping hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies around the facility.