CCHD addresses complaints about businesses and health violations

GREAT FALLS- After recent updates to its consumer complaint form, Cascade County is continuing to hear concerns when it comes to businesses violating COVID-19 restrictions.
An update to the complaint form states the public can notify health officials about any COVID-19 violations taking place in a business.
Cascade County has already reached out to 200 plus businesses about health violations.
Trisha Gardner, Health Officer for Cascade City-County Health Department, says if a business receives multiple complaints, severe measures could be taken.
"They'll get hit with just a civil action, fines, things of that nature through civil court. If they continue to push it, we could go to the point of shutting places down", says Gardner.
CCHD has already received more than 20 new complaints since the updated form. Gardner is urging businesses to follow the precautions so severe measures aren't taken.