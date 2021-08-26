GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In a commission meeting, commissioners voted to adopt a memorandum of understanding, granting them interim authority over the Cascade City-County Health Department.
"These are the steps we needed to take in regards to House Bill 121 and 257," said CCHD Health Officer, Trisha Gardner.
It's like a checks and balances system.
"This is across the state of Montana," said Gardner.
HB 121 and HB 257 require a designated governing body to oversee a health department, with the ability to overrule some decisions by a local health board.
"What this bill did is it took away local control it put the hands of decisions made on the health in Cascade County to a farmer in far eastern Montana who happens to be in the legislature thinking he knows what's best and I really disagree with that, this should be a local control issue," said Cascade County Commissioner, Don Ryan.
"They've made it very difficult for us to do any kind of, for instance, put in a mask mandate... We have ability to recommend something like that but there are multiple steps that have to happen from the state on down," said Gardner.
Before these laws were passed, the health department and board of health had authority to issue health related rules during a health emergency, like mask mandates.
Ryan says these decisions should be made by local health officials, not elected officials.
"We need to get back to local control on local health issues... these things have to be done by the trained professionals to do their particular job," said Ryan.
Now they have to take an additional step to get it approved by a governing body, right now that's the county commission.
"This is just that process, we're working towards a long term finalized one," said Gardner.
Both Ryan and Gardner say this won't change regular services offered by the health department and they'll continue to monitor cases in the community.
"We're still going to continue promoting all the same recommendations and educating to the best of our ability... It's just another step that we have to go through when we're looking at enacting anything with the board of health. We just have to take an additional step and get that approved by that governing body," said Gardner.
The county commissioners is just the interim authority and they're working to establish a group with county staff, city staff, and staff from the health department and they hope to have that in place by January 2022.