CCHD upgrades mask recommendations after facing 50 new COVID cases

Great Falls- With the Delta variant spreading here in Montana the Cascade City-County Health Department is now urging everyone to mask up wherever they go.
The County confirmed its first Delta variant a few weeks ago and it's quite evident this new variant is more contagious.
After 50 new cases confirmed, Cascade County is now looking at 158 active cases.
Because Cascade County is classified as having the highest level of community transmission in the state the CDC recommends people wear masks in public places even if they're vaccinated.
Right now the Delta variant is estimated to make 50%-60% of covid cases in Cascade County, but health officials are finding out where they're coming from.
"We currently have the Delta variant identified in two individual clusters that are linked together, meaning one person from one cluster went and started the second cluster... and then we're waiting confirmation that there is probably a third cluster or a group, that is delta variant as well," said Deputy Health Officer Bowen Trystianson.
The county is still seeing other variants like the Alpha and Gama variant but health officials say they're showing low activity.
Trystianson says additional health measures could be put back in place if covid cases keep spiking, but not everyone is opposed.
"I would love to have more restrictions back. I’m the type of person that stays to myself anyway, but we can't really do anything in this world if we have diseases all around us. Why not try and help each other," said William Turton.
Beyond wearing masks inside, the CDC recommends people wear masks in large outdoor settings, especially those who aren't fully vaccinated.
The health department is seeing a steady number of people getting vaccinated but with the state fair coming up this weekend they want to ramp up efforts even more.