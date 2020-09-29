CCHD urges people to get their flu shot this year more than ever

GREAT FALLS- Flu season is here and now it looks like the Cascade City-County Health Department could be facing a new issue, while still battling COVID-19.
Anna Attaway, the communication specialist with the CCHD, says the last thing they want to do is crowd up space in their facility when it comes to people potentially catching the flu.
Because there is no FDA approved treatment for COVID at this time, Attaway says their main goal is to preserve resources.
To do that, Attaway says all people have to do is get a flu shot. That will help decrease their chances of getting sick and will also help health workers.
“If you can get a flu shot then you have just dramatically reduced your chance of getting very ill. That keeps our hospital resources available for the people that may need it for COVID”, says Attaway.
A CNN report says during the fall time more people will be driven to spend more time inside which should not be the case, because that is where the virus is thought to transmit more easily.
After reading the article, Attaway agrees that still getting outside as much as possible will play a big role in keeping people safe.
“If you can, keep fresh air circulating when you’re hanging out with people. We do know this is a respiratory illness. The virus particles are shed by breathing and talking. So if you can increase circulation wherever you’re hanging out with your friends those particles are going to be diffused a lot faster and you’re going be protected.”
Even though the flu shot may not having any protection when it comes to COVID, Attaway says most of the safety precautions taken for COVID can protect against the flu.
The CCHD is continuing with its drive-thru clinic for flu shots this week and next week.
Appointments at the health facility will also be available.