CCSO and County Commissioners work to save starving cattle

GREAT FALLS- UPDATE: The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and the County Commissioners are putting together a plan on how they are going to save the lives of 200 plus underfed cattle.
So far they’ve contracted a cowboy and assigned a full-time Sheriff’s Deputy to help care for the cattle and also document their daily conditions.
With the help of the community and other businesses around town, these cattle have been able to get the food and water they need. Unfortunately for some cattle, they were already too sick to recover.
More than 65 cattle have already died due to starvation.
The CCSO is working with the courts and county attorney on how to properly and legally dispose of the deceased cattle.
As for the animals that are still alive, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says it’s going to take more than just food and water to make sure they get back to being healthy.
“Minerals...we’re looking at vaccinations...worming. All sorts of stuff and all that's going to cost a lot of money,” Slaughter said.
Although it may cost a lot of money, Sheriff Slaughter says they've already been receiving huge donations of food and money to help out the cause.
The next step is to get these cattle healthy and moved to a better location so they receive better care.
If you would like to make a financial donation, please deliver your donation (payable to Cascade County) to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office at 3800 Ulm North Frontage Rd, Great Falls MT 59404.
If you have questions, please call Sgt. Boyd at 406-454-6828, during business hours. Hay Donations can be dropped off at the dumpsite on Simms/Cascade Road on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 9 am-4 pm.
For more information, you can visit Sheriff Slaughters Facebook page or call (406)-454-6820.