GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has announced they are now apart of Lights On!, an innovative program that is replacing tickets with vouchers.
What started as a simple idea in Minnesota has now 121 different law enforcement agencies participating in the program across the nation; including CCSO.
"Instead of a law enforcement officer, your deputies, giving out a ticket when someone is stopped for a blown headlight, turn signal, or tail light, they're given this voucher in which we will pay up to $250," said Sherman Patterson, program director for Lights On!.
CCSO is putting forward $1,400 from their drug seizure funds and Lights On! matches that, so altogether the grant is $2,800.
Sometimes a broken taillight or turn signal can mean someone having to choose between an auto repair or buying groceries for their family.
"Right now, everybody in Cascade County, in the entire country is suffering. Due to high gas prices, high inflation, and really tough times in our economy. We just came out of a horrible pandemic where we were hard on businesses and people in our community suffered. This is kind of, literally, a light at the end of the tunnel," said Cascade County Sheriff, Jesse Slaughter.
CCSO tells Montana Right Now in the last 12 months there have been 49 traffic stops regarding what they call 'equipment infractions'.
"Everyday there is equipment violation stops that are made. It's a very very common reason to stop somebody," said Slaughter.
People will have 14 days to turn in their voucher to get their bulb replaced at no cost at participating dealerships.
Slaughter did clarify these vouchers are specifically for equipment violations so if you end up other violations (i.e. - DUI, speeding, etc.) you will not get the voucher.
