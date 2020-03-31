CCSO & City Commissioners work to save hundreds of starving cattle

GREAT FALLS- On Monday March 30th, Cascade County deputies received a tip regarding hundreds of cows who appeared to be starving to death. This morning an emergency meeting was held at the county commissioner’s office to figure out what to do next.
When deputies showed up yesterday they found 65 cows had already died and more than 200 more appeared to be starving. George Jonathan Savoy has been arrested & charged with aggravated animal cruelty for mistreating his cattle.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says 65 cattle have already died and more than 200 more are at risk of dying. Because Slaughter is also the county humane officer, legally it is his obligation to make sure these cattle are taking care of.
Today the commissioner's main priority was to get as much food to the farm and to set up a plan on how they will remove the dead cattle.
Right now commissioners are working to hire someone to help care for these animals, and also coordinate how much food will be needed.
Slaughter says to tackle this situation they're going to need as much help as possible.
Slaughter says, “We need help from the public, that's the bottom line. If the public is out there and can help whether it be with donations of food, hay. helping out with veterinary bills, or to help with just a monetary donation.”
All money donations can be dropped off at the cascade county office, and if you are looking to donate hay you are asked to drop it off at the cascade dumpsite.
As of now, there are no details on why these cattle appeared to be mistreated and not being fed, but until commissioners find someone to help take care of these cattle, they're doing their best to make sure these cattle stay alive.
Mr. Savoy will appear for a judge and to face his charges.
If you would like to make a financial donation, please deliver your donation (payable to Cascade County) to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office @ 3800 Ulm North Frontage Rd, Great Falls MT 59404.
If you have questions, please call Sgt. Boyd at 406-454-6828, during business hours. Hay Donations can be dropped off at the dumpsite on Simms/Cascade Road on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 9am-4pm.
For more information you can visit Sheriff Slaughters Facebook page or call (406)-454-6820.