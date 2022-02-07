GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The state of Montana Board of Crime Control is giving the Cascade County Sheriff's Office and the Juvenile Detention Center a combined total of over $88K through grants.
Most of the money will be essentially used for healthcare.
For the JCD, $38,633.44 will go towards PPE, additional nurses visits, as well as portable booking tablets for officers to to use for social distancing, cleaning, and COVID related overtime.
"The JDC’s budget has been significantly impacted due to the COVID pandemic, and these funds were desperately needed to ensure the safety of youth, Officers and the public," said JDC administrator, Shanna Bulik-Chism, MS/CJ.
For the sheriff's office they are getting $50,000 and it's all going towards gloves.
Sheriff Jesse Slaughter tells us the price of gloves used to be around $4 a box, now it's more than 6x that cost at $25 a box.
"This grant is important to us because part of our mission is to provide for the care, welfare, safety and security of detention youth. We can’t fulfill our mission if we have a COVID outbreak and not enough healthy Officers to report for duty," said Bulik-Chism.
The final step for all this to happen is a vote to finalize paperwork from the Cascade County Commissioners and that will happen tomorrow, January 8, at 9:30 A.M. during their meeting.
For a full look at their agenda, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.