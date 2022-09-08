GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office announced they plan to launch a new school safety program to help keep our children safe.
As school threats and shootings are happening around the country, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter wants to roll out a program that would put highly trained people in county schools with a 'sling bag'.
"It's long overdue that we start protecting our children, out teachers, and our schools like we protect our money and our banks," said Slaughter.
It would be used by special service officers; they are trained in one specific area, in this case he says it would be someone who is practical, safe, and can use use of force per the law to protect our children.
"So with these special services officers, they will be hired and brought on board and they will be trained. They will go through active shooter training, heavy qualifications, all sorts of things like that, very disciplined training, then they will be deployed to the schools. They will then come back for a once a month fire arms qualification and training will be included in that package. That's to ensure they are very proficient at what they do and they maintain their proficiency," said Slaughter.
Every school in the county is different and operates differently.
This program is an option for schools, and they have the ability to opt in or out of the program.
Slaughter says he's talked with several county school districts, and while nothing is set in stone yet, many seemed very on board with the idea of the program.
"The best security plan is to have a plan that makes sure incidents never happen," said Slaughter.
