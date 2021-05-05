CCSO partners with Alluvion for new additional medical services

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Thanks to a new contract with Alluvion Health, Cascade County Detention Center is bringing in new medical services to provide inmates with better care.

After finishing the contract with Planned Parenthood, CCSO is now switching gears and bringing in services that won’t just directly benefit the jail, but potentially be great for the whole community.

Last week, Cascade County Commissioners approved a four-year contract with Alluvion, providing 24hr on-site service to inmates.

This change-over will help reduce off-site medical trips, and will also allow inmates to received enhanced dental and mental health services.

Chief Strategic Officer Casey Schreiner (Alluvion Health) says this new opportunity may be something that's available for inmate’s even years down the road.

"When folks get released, from intake we'll be able to help them, but when they get released, they can actually maintain their relationship if they choose with a provider in the Alluvion network so that they don't lose that continuity care and they have a leg up when they get out to go get back to society," Schreiner said.

With many jails running into issues with substance use disorders and mental health problems, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter believes giving inmates the treatment they need will protect the community.

"We are truly going to be able to maybe help or actually prevent people from having future issues. When they're healthy and they have good health care they're going to likely make better decisions with their life," Slaughter said.

The contract is set to begin July 1 and when the time comes, Slaughter says they will also bring in a behavior health specialist & care coordinator to have all hands on deck.