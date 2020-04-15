GREAT FALLS- Geroge Savoy, the man who was charged with aggravated animal cruelty for mistreating his cattle, has agreed to plead guilty.
The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office released Savoy’s plea agreement, which includes Savoy assuming all financial responsibility for the cost and care of the cattle.
The release also says CCSO no longer needs donations provided by the public and that they are now attempting to contact those who financially donated and are offering them their money back or to give their donation to the Sheriff’s Legacy Foundation to support the K9 or similar programs.
The full release from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office:
George Savoy the defendant agrees to plead GUILTY TO:
COUNT I: AGGRAVATED ANIMAL CRUELTY, A FELONY, IN VIOLATION OF M.C.A. § 45-8-217 (2).
George agrees to pay restitution to the victim(s) on all charges included in this plea agreement including any charges being dismissed per this agreement.
On April 10, 2020, George agreed to assume all financial responsibility for the cost and care for the cattle seized in this matter, in addition to those previously released to his care and custody. George agrees to transfer care and custody of the cattle to Jim Savoy (or upon agreement of the parties, an alternative designee) with an agreement to liquidate the cattle within six (6) months of signing this agreement. George shall provide proof of compliance with this condition to the Cascade County Attorney’s Office at 121 4th Street North, Suite 2A, Great Falls, MT 59401 upon completion. George agrees that failure to liquidate the cattle within said time frame will constitute a non-compliance violation pursuant to M.C.A. 46-18-203;
Pending liquidation of the cattle, the George agrees to allow the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and/or the Department of Livestock access to the cattle at least one (1) time per week, to assess the condition of the cattle, as well as their nutrition and water sources. George agrees to provide adequate care, nutrition, and water to the cattle pending liquidation. Failure to allow access to the cattle for inspection or failure to provide adequate care, nutrition, and water to the cattle will constitute a non-compliance violation pursuant to M.C.A. 46-18-203.
George agrees to, at his own expense, dispose of all deceased cattle carcasses associated with this case within (two) 2 weeks of signing this agreement. He agrees not to possess or otherwise assume responsibility to care for any new or additional cattle during the six (6) year term of probation;
George agrees to pay restitution to Cascade County for all costs and resources expended in providing care for and custody of the cattle. He also agrees to pay restitution prior to Sentencing in this matter.
Based on this plea agreement, we no longer need the donations provided by the public. We are now attempting to contact all those who have financially donated and are offering them their money back or donors can give their donation to the Sheriff’s Legacy Foundation to support the K9 or similar programs.
I cannot thank the public enough for their compassion and generosity with assisting us with this crisis.
I would also like to thank the County Commissioners, the Public Works Dept., CCSO Deputies, the Halmes Family, Levi Lee, and Montana Department of Livestock. Lastly, I would like to thank the Deputy
County Attorney Jennifer Quick as she worked tirelessly to resolve this matter quickly, hold the suspect accountable, and save the donors and taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
This was a community effort and it makes my very proud to be the Sheriff of this amazing county.
Thank you all and God Bless.
-Sheriff Jesse Slaughter-