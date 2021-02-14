GREAT FALLS - From patrols to investigations, deputies do plenty in keeping their communities safe. With that in mind, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says they want to give people a first hand look at their service through an incoming program.
CCSO’s now taking applications for its 2021 Spring Citizen’s academy, according to a release, where up to 35 locals get to learn about different staff at the agency and their day-to-day responsibilities.
The free weekly two month program also comes with jail tours, ride alongs and hands-on experience, covering driving techniques as well as firearms training.
You have to be older than 18 and go through a background check to qualify, with applications due by March 19th.