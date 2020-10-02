GREAT FALLS - In June 2020, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office put together a 'Use of Force' Committee to hold themselves accountable for any incident where they have to use force.
Sheriff Jesse Slaughter explained any type of hand-to-hand combative techniques they do, including wrist locks or arm restraints, are defined as a use of force.
In the few months since the committee has been active, they've reviewed more than 50 use of force cases for CCSO.
The committee is commending them for the restraint they've shown.
"We were astonished at how much more force they thought we should have used in a lot of situations. We actually expected that we were going to get a lot of questions about why we did this and they were very eye-opening about our professionalism, our composure under stress, and basically how much danger our detention officers and deputies will put themselves in before they use force," said Sheriff Slaughter.
This committee, which is made up of three citizens, the county attorney, and four CCSO employees, meets every month.
When combing through instances they are looking for whether or not the use of force was justified, how CCSO handled the situations, and if any further investigations need to happen.