BROWNING- Phillip Talboy of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) visited the Blackfeet Tribe this week to assess what is needed by the tribe.
The Cutbank Pioneer Press reported that Talboy explained when the assessments are done, they will be sent to the CDC to develop a plan of action.
According to the report, Blackfeet Public Information Officer James McNeely says there have been 12 deaths in the last two weeks due to COVID.
On Tuesday, Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command announced the state website will update with eight new COVID-19 deaths after public health officials from Blackfeet Community Hospital met up with the State of Montana Officials.
The officials met to get all the numbers updated on the website.
As of 10:15 am Wednesday, October 21, Glacier County has 336 active cases, 1,069 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 721 recovered and 12 deaths due to COVID-19 according to the Glacier County Health Department.
The public is being offered COVID-19 testing during the following dates:
Wednesday, October 21st - Browning/Old Eagle Shields - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (CLOSED 12pm to 1pm)
Thursday, October 22nd - Seville/Discovery Lodge - 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.(CLOSED 12pm to 1pm) weather permitting
Monday, October 26th - Babb Fire Hall 10:00 .m. to 2:00 p.m. weather permitting
Tuesday, October 27th & Wednesday, October 28th - Browning/Old Eagle Shields - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (CLOSED 12pm to 1pm)
Thursday, October 29th - East Glacier - Location & Time TBA
If you have any questions, you can contact the Southern Piegan Clinic at (406) 338-3680.