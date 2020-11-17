CASCADE Co., Mont. - Cascade County still seeing a spike in positive cases, but a visit from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week is helping their public health office shape the future of response efforts.
Cascade County Public Health Officer Tricia Gardner says four representatives including two epidemiologists, a supervisory public health advisor, and epidemic intelligence service officer assisted her team last week. The representatives assessed daily tasks to help the Cascade City-County Health Department (CCHD) make better logistical decisions over the next few months. The same team visited Yellowstone County last week.
They’re providing better insight on how to handle the pandemic: by evaluating their process of contract tracing, community interaction, and reporting information. They also recommend stopping duplicate efforts -- like manually transcribing data a few times into each system. The representatives also suggested a better way of sharing the numbers.
“We talked a lot about just moving towards more of an info-graphic type of presentation of data and information we want to get to people. Easily digestible and easily shared,” Gardner said.
You may have already noticed these daily reporting changes on social media. Gardner says overall most of the feedback was positive, and will ensure her team is spending the right amount of time on the most critical areas.
Now the CCHD will work toward three goals moving forward: prioritizing active cases, finding easier ways of keeping records up to date, and better directing employees.
“Reassigning staff to specific areas so they’re kind of that area expert. So there’s one person that really focuses on say long term care facilities, one person that really focuses on working with the schools, and somebody that’s working with correctional facilities so it’s a more specialized thing for one person to address.”
Gardner says these are simple changes her team is already making to ensure smooth operation and accuracy in the long-run.