GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The American people think highly of parks and recreation services in their area, according to a study done by the national recreation and park association.
Also in that study, 75% of people use park and rec services while more than 75% believe park and rec services in their local area are worth more than the average amount spent on parks nationwide.
July is national parks and recreation month and they are just one of the things that make Great Falls great.
It doesn't matter if you want to float down the lazy river, take your four-legged friend to the dog park, walk along Rivers Edge Trail, or go and shoot some hoops with your friends; the Great Falls Parks and Recreation Department is providing you a place to come and be yourself.
"It's giving you that opportunity to socialize, be healthy, maybe try something new, meet some new friends, whatever it might be. But Parks and Rec just provi des a space for you to feel comfortable in your community, and that's what really makes it important," said Jessica Compton, the Deputy Director Parks and Recreation.
Parks have been a part of the Electric City since Paris Gibson laid out the city plan in 1883.
The first park was Gibson Park, originally named Cascade, where you could ice skate on the pond.
Today, there are over 55 different parks in Great Falls.
"Having the different parks, the trails, the classes, the recreation opportunities, that really helps to just make it a better place to live," said Compton.
From parks, to pools, to disc golfing, to trails... The Great Falls parks and recreation department offers so much to the community.
"We really want you to realize how many different parks and recreation opportunities that the city of Great Falls offers... We have yoga classes Monday through Friday at noon at the rec center. We have the Electric City Water Park, which is pretty cool with the lazy river and the wave pool and the water slides. We have the Rivers Edge Trail. We have a dog park. We have so many great opportunities to visit different types of parks that a lot of municipalities don't have. So that's really important and really special for Great Falls," said Compton.
The parks and rec department wants to celebrate with you!
So, whether it’s your daily activity or something new they encourage you to share your experience on social media by tagging the city of Great Falls and using the hashtag #WhereCommunityGrows.
For a full list of parks, trails and amenities click here or pick up a trail map - at one of several locations around town, and go find your adventure!
