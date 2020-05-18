GREAT FALLS - It all started in an email chain where the principal saw a video of student's names being put on marble slabs which inspired what happened next.
Right in the middle of the new hub here at great falls high students and families will now see this massive wall mural celebrating the class of 2020.
But what’re all these black markings?
Those are the names of every student who was a part of the bison class of 2020 regardless of if they moved, switched schools or stayed at Great Falls High, below them is the senior quote picked out by the class that reads,
“we’ll keep one foot in the past as we take our next step into the future,"
which may be played as a strange omen looking back but it will serve as a reminder moving forward.
“This pandemic and what we are going through is not going to define these kids they’re defined by the character they have built over these 17…18…19 years and they’ve got 80 years of their lives left to define their character and who they want to be,” said Geoff Habel, Principal Great Falls High School
There are roughly two hundred and seventy names on the wall, all handwritten by the great falls high principal.
There aren’t any plans as of right now to make a mural like this for the next graduating class since this year had such unique circumstances.