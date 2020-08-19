Face masks and social distancing, just a couple pieces to the puzzle that students are trying to fit together now that school is back in session in Centerville.
High school juniors Calyn and Cade say it will take a little time to adjust.
“It’s very different. We’re just kind of getting used to it all and hopefully it gets a little more normal.” Said Calyn
“It’s kind of weird just we changed up our schedule and stuff and everything's just different. We just got to get used to the new normal.” Said Cade.
Superintendent John McGee says some parents are concerned with sending their students back to class. But they are using the motto - safety first.
“There is social distancing, there is face mask wearing, there is constant hand washing.” Said McGee
"So, let's just all be safe. That’s what we need to keep focusing on is everybody’s safety.” Said Navarro.
Kindergarten teacher, Lisa Navarro says while safety is important, she is happy to have the students back in her classroom.
“I’ve really missed them, getting to work 1 on 1 with them and getting to learn all their great personalities and just teaching them.” Said Navarro.
Students are echoing these comments as COVID-19 has kept them out of the classroom since March.
"Just getting to see everyone and not having to try and have our teachers teach us from online. It's a lot easier to do it in person." Said Calyn.
"Back in school is a lot better than at home learning. You have to be more attentive and you can't just slack off the whole time." Said Cade.
Teachers and students are excited for what this year has to bring and they’re glad they’re back in the classroom together.