Central Ave. blocked for motor home fire

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue is working to contain a motor home fire on Central Avenue West and 15th Street.
Central Avenue West has been blocked.
Everyone is asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
