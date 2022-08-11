UPDATE:
Central Ave. W is open again and the crash has been cleared.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene,” the Great Falls Police Department said. “We appreciate your help in preserving the integrity of the crash investigation.”
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - First responders are on the scene of an injury crash on Central Ave. W.
The Great Falls Police Department reports the crash is at Central Ave W and Vaughn Rd.
Westbound traffic on Central Ave. W past 14th St. NW is prohibited for the time being.
If you need to access I-15, you must reroute to the NW Bypass, northbound only, or the onramp to the 6th St SW, Exit 0, on ramps for north and southbound traffic.
