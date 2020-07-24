GREAT FALLS- Central Montana is behind when it comes to fire season, and things are still green, especially in the little belt mountains.
All thanks to the extended wet period we had at the end of June and early July.
“Wednesday and Thursday were kind of the hottest days of the year so far. It’s been a little bit behind what we would normally see. So, we’ve been a bit cooler than normal going into the middle of summer here,” said Bob Hoenisch a Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
Hoenisch says while we are still behind where we normally are, temperatures are going to start rising and the warm weather will be here to stay.
“There is a good potential for next week to see several days in a row of temperatures in the 90s. That’ll probably get things drying out much quicker and we’ll just see that increase in fire danger pick up next week as we get into that warmer weather pattern,” said Hoenisch.
He says we can thank the west for the cool weather as it has stopped what normally brings hotter days sooner.
“What typically brings those prolonged hot days is big raise in high pressure that sits over the southwest U.S. and so far that’s been pretty subdued,” said Hoenisch.
While central Montana is behind, Hoenisch says it varies depending on where you are in Montana.
“As you get into southwest Montana, some of those areas haven’t seen the above-average precipitation that we’ve seen up here in north-central Montana. So, they are pretty close to what would be normal. Parts of western Montana are also running pretty close to where we would normally be at in terms of dryness and fire danger, and when you get further east across the state as well, it’s drying out a little bit more rapidly and they are pretty close to where we would normal be in terms of fire season beginning and things drying out,” said Hoenisch.
While the temperatures have been cooler here in central Montana, it’s that time of year to be mindful of anything that would create a spark. Especially on windy and dry days.
“The windy and dry days are the more critical ones for maybe getting a new fire start or one that does start its spreading,” said Hoenisch.