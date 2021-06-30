LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Central Montana Medical Center (CMMC) in Lewistown received a $6 million grant, helping the facility cover the cost of a new cancer center.
According to a release from CMMC, The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust helped fund the almost $8.9 million project that will offer quality cancer care for almost 50,000 Montanans across nine rural counties.
The new cancer center will ease the burden and strain off families who travel up to 220 miles multiple days a week for diagnoses, radiation treatments and other services in Great Falls or Billings, CMMC said in the release.
“The Helmsley Charitable Trust has a made a distinct commitment to strengthen health care in rural locations, and access to cancer care services is a well-documented need in the Lewistown area,” Walter Panzirer, a Helmsley Trustee, said in the release. “We know how important it is to receive great care close to home where family and friends can provide much needed support. We are excited to see this project take shape.”
CMMC is teaming up with Billings Clinic Cancer Center to hire a full-time and part-time oncologist and a linear accelerator machine.
CMMC will cover $1.9 million for the cancer center, and the CMMC Foundation will host a community capital campaign to cover the remaining $1 million.
“I appreciate the CMMC Foundation’s great success of the 3D Mammography capital campaign,” Cody Langbehn, Central Montana Medical Center’s CEO, said in the release. “The Cancer Center fundraising will dovetail in nicely.”
Construction for the new cancer center is expected to begin in spring 2022, and is expected to open in summer 2023.