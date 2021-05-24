GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In December 2019, Great Falls Police, Detectives, and the FBI were investigating a triple homicide that unfolded inside a Great Falls casino.

Ricky Gardipee was believed to be the shooter and was shot by Deputy U.S. Marshals.

Two other people were charged in connected with the case and one of those people is Amanda Gilbreath.

Gilbreath was charged with obstructing justice after she was accused of lying to police, saying she didn't know where Gardipee was both before and after the shooting.

In court on May 24, she entered into a plea agreement.

Her charge was changed to obstructing a peace officer and she plead no contest.

"You believe based on the petition that it is likely that a jury would find you guilty?," said Judge Elizabeth Best.

"Yes," said Gilbreath.

"And you believe this plea is in your best interest?," said Judge Best.

"Yes," said Gilbreath.

The court accepted her plea and found her guilty of the amended count of obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor.

"Amanda Lynn Gilbreath, for your no contest plea in amended count one, obstructing a peace officer, I am adopting the recommendations of the parties and sentencing you to a deferred sentence for 6 months," said Judge Best.

Any remaining charges in her case have been dismissed by the state.