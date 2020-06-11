GREAT FALLS - To keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic the Great Falls Pride Parade will not be happening this year but with this events cancellation local leaders were inspired to make Pride celebrations still happen.
They have gone completely virtual with all of their events for June from guest speakers to celebrations celebrating pride month may be different this year but it is still happening.
On the Great Falls LGBTQ + centers Facebook page a list of events shows different speeches and celebrations going on all month with Electric City Pride slated to happen on the fourteenth.
Some of the online events feature a documentary, spoken word competitions and even a performance festival held over Instagram live.
We spoke with one local great falls man about the impact the past pride parades have had on his life.
“It stirred something in me that years later I’m still thinking of I can still put myself right there by the civic center like it was yesterday,” said Matthew Bessette
Matthew told me events like these play such an important role in helping people in the community come together to share in love and pride.
Events are slated to go through the entire month and if you are interested a full list of events can be found here.