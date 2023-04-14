GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Since 2008, the Great Falls Public School District has held their school board member elections via a mail ballot for everyone.
"The school board and school district favors all mail ballot because it allows everybody the opportunity to have a ballot in their house and they voted for that in December, sent the information to the elections office, and then here last week had another special meeting to reiterate that it is the preference of the school district," said Brian Patrick, director of business operations for GFPS.
However, this year community members wanting to vote in that election will see some changes as GFPS has to split the election, allowing absentee voters the option to vote by mail and other voters having to vote in person.
Sandra Merchant, the Cascade County Clerk and recorder told them despite their preference, they have to have the election in person.
I reached out to Merchant's office to learn more about why they needed to switch to the in-person election; when they answered the phone they told me they were very busy mailing out ballots and they would get back to me.
Superintendent Tom Moore says by law they do have the ability to change what was originally requested within 30 to 35 days of an election, meaning they are within their rights.
"We just have to continue to do our diligence to make sure that we're giving them all the information they need and cooperating and assisting them. and that's what we're doing," said Moore.
There are three open positions on the ballot for a three-year term on the school board.
The school board members who are up this year are Bill Bronson, Kim Skornogoski and Amie Thompson and all three are running for reelection.
Rodney Meyers and Tony Rosales also filed to run for the positions.
Here are the important dates you need to know:
- Ballots will be mailed out on April 17, 2023 for absentee voters
- Other voters will vote in person on May 2, 2023 at Exhibition Hall
If you don't know if you're registered as an absentee voter, click here to learn your voter status.
