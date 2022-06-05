LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Charges have been filed against a man accused of starting the South Moccasin Fire.
The Fergus County Sheriff’s Office tells Montana Right Now Shaun Lee Kuhnhausen is accused of felony negligent arson for the South Moccasin Fire.
Evidence and witnesses reportedly show Kuhnhausen was in the area where the fire started, and documents say Kuhnhausen started a fire in a fire ring in an area where he has a mining claim.
After being started, the fire was either left unattended or not properly put out, and embers escaped and ignited timber and grass that were nearby.
InciWeb reports the fire burned a total of 12,800 acres northwest of Lewistown.
Shaun Lee Kuhnhausen is facing charges of felony negligent arson, misdemeanor negligent arson and negligent endangerment.
