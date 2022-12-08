GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Charges have been filed against a man accused of sexually abusing a 22-month-old girl.
On Dec. 8, a Great Falls Police Department detective responded to Benefis for concerns regarding the girl.
Court documents say the girl showed physical signs of some kind of trauma to her rectum.
When the girl’s mother, identified in court documents as JF, was spoken to, it was learned she lives with Cederion McLaurin and her two children.
JF told law enforcement she noticed her daughter’s buttocks were red and swollen a few days prior, and that it did not go back to normal.
When asked if she has concerns with McLaurin, JF said she “sometimes” has concerns with him.
JF disclosed that McLaurin watches pornography involving young children, around 12 to 13 years old.
It was also disclosed that McLaurin asks JF to leave the girl and take the other child when she leaves their house, which has led to multiple arguments.
Documents note JF said she was recently in the emergency room with the girl and that medical staff said “sexual trauma” is possible.
When McLaurin was brought to the Great Falls Police Department, he agreed to speak without an attorney present.
While talking to law enforcement, McLaurin reportedly admitted he has “sexual fantasies” about the 22-month-old, and that he has committed sexual acts to and around the girl.
McLaurin was placed under arrest and transported to the Cascade County Detention Center.
Cederion Demarly McLaurin has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent.
The state has requested bail in the amount of $250,000 due to the nature of the offense, to protect the girl and other minors and because he is a flight risk with few ties to Montana.
Court documents are not included to protect the victim and their family.
