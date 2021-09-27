GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Friday, Sept. 24, marks the first full day of homecoming for Charles M. Russell High School! And it seems the festivities are endless.
Homecoming officially kicks off with Thursday night's "Russell Hustle," beginning at 4 p.m. on the 1st floor of the main building. The fun continues with early hall decorating on Friday, followed by theme days, more hall decorations, a powderpuff game and float building.
The week ends on Friday, Oct. 1, with a senior photo scheduled for 10:50 a.m., an all school barbecue, the homecoming parade at 2 p.m. and the big homecoming football game against Gallatin High School beginning at 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 and 28 are set to run on the regular bell schedule, but Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are a little different.
Sept. 28 is a PLCT day schedule for students. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the school is on an assembly bell and there is a special early out on Friday, with buses coming at 12:30 p.m.
You can view the full schedule of festivities below: