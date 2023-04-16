GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Mrs. Andrea Thares has been chosen as the new principal of Chief Joseph Elementary School.
Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says Mrs. Thares will begin her new position on July 1, 2023, pending School Board approval.
According to GFPS, Mrs. Thares grew up in Great Falls and is an alumni of Great Falls Public Schools.
She has continued to serve students and families for 18 years as a teacher and most recently as an elementary assistant principal for Meadowlark and Longfellow Elementary Schools.
