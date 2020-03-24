Quarantine Day 9!!!
From The Weather Desk of Meteorologist Greg Perez
Good afternoon people of Montana! I hope everyone is staying safe and using preventative measures such as social distancing to ensure the spread of this disease is limited.
I have just over 5 days left in quarantine before I will be back with the station on Monday, so with that being said I am calling on ALL parents, teachers, students and others to join me in performing fun weather experiments starting tomorrow afternoon at 1PM!
Here is how it works:
Each afternoon I will do a Facebook Live with a new segment call Weather Experiments with Greg!
They will entail a fun, easy-to-do weather experiment at home performed by yours truly, making for an exciting night for everyone!
Here is all you need for the first experiment tomorrow:
- Shaving Cream
- Blue Food Coloring
- A Clear Plastic Cup or Jar
Then join me back on Facebook at 7pm for a look ahead at your local forecast and a Q&A at the very end for people who need to know about specific locations. This will be at 7 P.M. after Montana Right Now on Facebook live.
Tonight at 5 PM I will be live from my apartment to explain a little bit more about what is going on with weather experiments including on how you can participate from home!
See you tonight!
~Greg