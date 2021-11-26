GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Childcare is a critical component to community workforce issues as parents can't return to work or stay working if they don't have affordable access to childcare in their community.
Now there are a few options to make it easier for parents who work in the healthcare industry and licensed or registered child care facilities through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The ARPA Health Care Working Child Care Assistance program will make it so a family only as to pay up to $100 a month as a co-payment for 12 months and ensures their child will have a place with the provider.
This is only for those working in the health care industry who may need assistance.
For more information or to apply, click here.
For licensed and registered child care providers, there is the ARPA Child Care Stabilization Grant Opportunity.
They can apply for money to help stabilize their business - including support to maintain or resume offering childcare services.