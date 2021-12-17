LEWISTOWN, Mont. - A child was found deceased after a fire on W. Water St. in Lewistown Thursday.
A release from the Lewistown Police Department (LPD) says an on-duty fireman reported smoke coming from a trailer home on W. Water St. Thursday around 1:30 pm.
Officers with LPD arrived at the residence and saw flames.
When officers spoke with a woman standing outside the residence, she reported her 3-year-old daughter was still inside.
Officers and the fire department tried entering the residence but were unable to get inside due to the fire.
The Lewistown Fire Department extinguished the fire, and emergency responders who entered the residence found a deceased child.
The woman was transported to the Central Montana Medical Center Emergency Room where she was treated before being taken to another medical center for further treatment.
One LPD officer was transported to the Central Montana Medical Center for minor injuries he received while trying to rescue the child. The officer has since been discharged.
A joint investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Fergus County Coroner’s Office, Montana State Fire Marshal, Lewistown Fire Department and the Lewistown Police Department.
“All emergency responders would like to extend their deepest condolences to the family that was affected by this tragic incident,” the release reads.