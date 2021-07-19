Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Broadwater, Cascade, Deer Lodge, Fergus, Glacier, Granite, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lewis and Clark, Mineral, Missoula, Pondera, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders, Silver Bow, and Teton counties in effect until 12PM 7/20/2021 due to increasing particulate concentrations from local and regional fires An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 12PM, Particulate levels in Butte, Cut Bank, and Great Falls are Unhealthy As of 12PM, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Frenchtown, Hamilton, Helena, Lewistown, Missoula, Seeley Lake, and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * IMPACTS...Gusty and erratic outflows developing from high-based scattered thunderstorms and frequent lightning in some areas. * THUNDERSTORMS...A mix of wet and dry thunderstorms over the Red Flag Warning area. Wetting rain will become more likely with storms Monday evening but the increase in lightning activity following recent heat and dry fuels could lead to new fire starts. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow gusts over 40 mph possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&