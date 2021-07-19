GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The demand for childcare is increasing and impacting communities across Montana.
According to Family Connections, every childcare facility in Great Falls has a wait list.
"It's really a struggle as we're trying to get parents back to work," said Lori Cereck, communication director for Family Connections.
"The biggest challenge for childcare operators is the workforce challenge that everyone business faces which is we need more great employees," said Brett Doney, president & CEO of the Great Falls Development Authority.
Other challenges include having to close their doors or reducing the number of kids they can watch.
"Getting parents back into the workforce is critical to our economic development efforts," said Doney.
"People have started to realize the importance of schools and childcare to our work force. It used to be 'oh I don't have kids, not really my problem,' but now people are realizing it kind of is my problem when my employees can't come to work or my co-workers can't come to work," said Cereck.
Family Connections has been working with the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce and GFDA to look into ways to help the work force recover from the pandemic.
They all agree, the one thing parents need to get back to work is childcare.
"Childcare is very much a part of our community infrastructure much like roads, good electricity, and water. We need childcare for our community to function, for people to be able to go to work," said Cereck.
GFDA is doing a survey to assess the demand of more childcare services.
"There is a reason we're doing it, because we're hearing that everyone is overloaded... it's important for children that parents who need to work want to be sure that their child is in a safe and enriching environment," said Doney.
Without a study, he says it can be hard for someone to open a new business or expand.
"Doing this market analysis will hopefully convince investors and operators to either expand or open new facilities. We're pretty sure the demand is there," said Doney.
The survey will be active for 3 weeks; for a link to the survey, click here.
Cereck says this survey is a first step in finding the need of the community when it comes to extra childcare.
On top of the survey, Family Connections is doing what they can to help more facilities open or find families quality childcare.
"We have a program called the family friend and neighbor program. And that's where say they have a aunt, grandma, neighbor who is willing to watch the children and we can do the background checks on them and get them some licensing and get them some education, child development, CPR/first aid to get them licensed to watch the children of that particular family," said Cereck.