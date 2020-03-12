POWER- Family Connections Montana is holding a Childcare Roundtable on March 16 for potential or current child care providers, people interested in or in need of childcare, employers whose hiring would benefit from childcare availability and those interested in the future of the community.
The roundtable will be at 6:00 pm Monday, March 16 in Power High School’s FCS Room, attendees are asked to enter through the gym doors.
Heather McCartney-Duty from Family Connections Montana will be at the event according to a release from the Power schools.
Heather will share what information she has about childcare and Family Connections’ role in helping to develop childcare opportunities in the rural area.
The community will be able to talk about wants, needs and options available.
For more information, you can contact Whitney Brewer at 406-788-5647 or at wbrewer@power.k12.mt.us.