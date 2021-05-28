Update, May 29 at 7:42 pm:

The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Olivia and Kadence Webb has expired, however, the children have not been located at this time.

If you have any information on Olivia, Kadence, or Frank Webb, you are asked to please contact the Fort Belknap Police Department at (406) 353-2933 or call 9-1-1.

Previous coverage:

FORT BELKNAP, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Olivia and Kadence Webb.

There is concern for the children’s safety as Olivia and Kadence were reportedly forcibly taken from their mother by their father who has been exhibiting violent tendencies.

Olivia Webb is a 6-year-old Native American female who is 3 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. Olivia has blue eyes and brown hair.

Kadence Webb is a 7-year-old Native American female who is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. Kadence has brown eyes and brown hair.

Frank Webb is a 34-year-old Native American man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. Frank has hazel eyes and brown hair.

According to the MEPA, they may be traveling in a White 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE Station wagon.

