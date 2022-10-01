GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Three children were found safe after they were taken by their violent and suicidal father.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory went out early Saturday morning for Tempest Vauthier, 6, Conor Toney, 4, and Niklaus Toney, 1.
The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office was looking for the children who were believed to be in danger after their father, Trai Toney, took them from Black Eagle Friday afternoon.
As of 8:36 am, the children have been found and the MEPA was canceled.
Trai Toney has been taken into custody.
