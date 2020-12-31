Children's Museum of Montana seeks out a new location

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A new location is on its way for the Children’s Museum of Montana, but administrators are calling on help from the community.
With less than four years left on the contract for the space, the museum is looking to take its operations to a bigger location and provide even more opportunities.
Children’s Museum of Montana has been operating on Railroad Square for more than 20 years and has been in the planning process for a couple of years.
A lot of expansion has already taken place at the current location, but Administrative Assistant Joslin Knightstep said they can expand even more if they get the new building.
“A maker space that we're adding on, really emphasizing the industrial tech side of things. We are adding a woodshop, lab coding stuff, an entire parkour space. The new museum is going to be a huge section of the building. So not only will be serving the younger ages as we do now but we'll be expanding fully into pre-teens, teenagers, and even adults,” Knightstep said.
The museum has agreed to buy the Pacific Steel building near the northwest bypass and has even built a capital campaign to help rally support from the community.
“One of the biggest things that we're working on is to build a team of local leaders, community leaders, and whoever else wants to join to spearhead that and be the voice in our community. We truly believe the more voices the louder we can be, and the better support we can get with that.”
Their goal is to raise 3.9 million dollars for the move, and so far the museum has raised $30,000.
If you would like to donate to make this process easier, please contact the Children's Museum of Montana.