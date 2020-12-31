Children's Museum of Montana seeks out a new location

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. A few local power outages are possible. Travel may become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could develop, especially in areas that have not seen appreciable precipitation over the past month. Visibility in areas that due experience blowing dust could be significantly reduced leading to hazardous travel conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. && Moldan