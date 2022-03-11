GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Chili’s restaurant in Great Falls has closed after being cited for health and fire code violations.
The neon orange sign is rather hard to miss and taped to the front door at the Marketplace Chili’s.
It was placed there after the Great Falls Fire Department Marshal found unsafe health, fire and mechanical code conditions that were a safety hazard to the building, the customers and employees.
This incident was not this Chili’s first offense with health and safety violations.
Great Falls Fire Rescue tells Montana Right Now they had similar violations this summer and worked with the managers at Chili‘s to correct these issues, but they were not properly taken care of.
“We were made aware just recently that these violations were once again occurring, and we had the due diligence to go follow-up on those, and at this time, in conjunction with the building department and the mechanical division due to their code violations and code violations on the fire side, we had to close the business down,” stated Mike McIntosh, Great Falls Fire Marshal.
Chili’s will remain closed until further notice until they fix these health code violations.
McIntosh wants to remind the public that they do not want to see any businesses close down, but for the safety of everyone, they will if they have to in order to keep everyone safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.