CHINOOK, Mont. – Water is set to be turned back on Thursday morning for everyone in Chinook as the city is repairs a defective water line to improve supply and boost public safety.
People can expect water to be turned back on at 9 a.m, then a boil water advisory will last through the weekend. People are advised not drink the water but can do laundry or dishes.
According to Chinook Mayor Keith Hanson, the project is 5 years in the making, and will improve water supply in the area by replacing close to 3,200 feet of old water lines, putting in new valves, and replacing 7 fire hydrants. Some of those valves haven't been updated in 90 years.
Everything costs about $2.5 million, and Mayor Hanson says these necessary repairs will improve everyday use, and also boost fire- fighting efforts.
"There's one line about three blocks right now that's only running at half pressure because if we run it on full pressure we'll have blow outs. Another line we're making larger we're making it a 4 inch to a 6 inch that way we can get proper fire flow,” Hanson said.
He’s thanking everyone for their patience. Once the water is turned back on, samples will be sent to a state testing lab in Billings. That boil water advisory will remain in place until those results come back. The mayor expects the order to last until at least Monday morning.
“Sometimes it costs a little bit of time and effort on everybody's part to upgrade a system,” Hanson said.
Any immediate updates can be found on Chinook's Facebook Page, their website, through city alerts, and on the radio.
If you have any concerns regarding the interruption, you're asked to call the city at 406-357-3160.
The Mayor said another temporary shut down may be necessary in the near future while crews finish up the renovation project. So far exact details have not been released.