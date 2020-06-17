GREAT FALLS- A chip seal project on Skyline Drive Northwest will have the road closed between 6th Street Northwest and Division Road.
Work will be in the area between June 22 and June 26 and local access will be maintained.
Barricades and detour signs will be provided during construction to re-route traffic.
According to the City of Great Falls, the project will take place on Skyline Drive Northwest from 6th Street Northwest to a point 200-feet east of the intersection with 3rd Street Northwest.
For more information about the Skyline Drive Northwest closure contact Russell Brewer, Senior Civil Engineer, at 406-771-1258.