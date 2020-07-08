BOX ELDER- The Chippewa Cree Tribe has declared a Threat Level 4 and is implementing additional precautionary measures.
According to a release posted on the KHEW 88.5 FM Facebook, there are five reported active cases of COVID-19 in the surrounding area.
The precautionary measures being implemented as listed in the release:
The Tribe continues to implement the Stay At Home Order for the community with a temporary seven (7) day lock down period within the exterior boundaries of the Reservation beginning at 10:15 am Wednesday, July 8, 2020, and ending at 10:15 am July 15, 2020; curfew remains between the hours of 10 pm to 6 am.
The Chippewa Cree Tribe and departments under its umbrella, with the exception of Law Enforcement, Rocky Boy Health Clinic and Gramma’s Markey will be closed for a period of 14 days.
There will be one (1) designated access point to the reservation.
The following individuals will be allowed to exit and enter the Reservation:
Professional Staff previously identified by the Chippewa Cree Tribe
Individuals performing essential activities for their households which includes obtaining necessary supplies or services for their households, caring for family members and pets or to deliver necessary supplies and services to others.
Only vehicles with one (1) occupant will be permitted to exit and enter the Reservation, with limited exceptions granted on a case-by-case basis for individuals unable to operate a motor vehicle and a driver is needed.
We encourage individuals to limit their trips off the reservation to one per day; multiple trips could cause you to be denied entry to the reservation.
Face masks (PPE) is required to all persons when they are out in public within the exterior boundaries of the reservation.
The one designated access point to the release is currently unknown.
Community members are being encouraged to be patient at the Health and Safety Checkpoint and to request PPE supplies at the checkpoint if they do not have them, as well as to answer all questions to the best of their ability.
Community members are also being encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 at the Rocky Boy Health Clinic on Friday, July 10, 2020, beginning ta 8:30 am.
“These measures are being implemented in order to ensure the health, safety and over all well-being of our community members, especially those who are at a higher risk of catching COVID-19 which includes our elderly, our infants and children and members with compromised immune systems,” the release says.
People were also reminded to wear masks when out in the community and surrounding areas.