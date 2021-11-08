BOX ELDER, Mont. - Millions of bison once roamed the American west but they haven't roamed on the Rocky Boy reservation since the early 1990's, until just a few weeks ago.
Montana Right Now had the chance to visit the 1,200 acres the bison are roaming to talk to the Chippewa Cree Tribe about the importance of bison to Native Americans.
On Oct. 26, the Chippewa Cree Tribe welcomed the return of 11 bison to tribal lands.
“The feeling that day, it was powerful. It was indescribable. Every positive human emotion was felt that day," said Jason Belcourt, the tribes sustainability coordinator.
The project was two years in the making.
“It wasn’t me that brought the buffalo home, it wasn’t my board that brought the buffalo home. It was the buffalo. The buffalo picked us. I really believe the buffalo picked us and was coming home. He’s not only coming home in Rocky Boy, he’s coming home throughout Indian Country," said Belcourt.
He says he hopes the return of the bison will bring back a sense of pride to the community.
“I’m hoping this buffalo brings that identity and reminds us about our spirituality, our ceremonies, our songs, our language and then from there we’ll know who we are and once we know who we are we’re going to grow strong. That’s my hope," said Belcourt.
Native Americans use bison for food, clothing, shelter and cultural ceremonies.
In the 1800s, white traders, trappers, and the American military killed millions of bison which was not only devastating to the Native communities but Belcourt says it was also devastating to the ecosystem.
“What did he do to this prairie? What did he do to these grasses? By pulling that buffalo out of the ecosystem we don’t know. The buffalo are credited for many things as he travels and he migrates North to South. All those seedlings are in his hair and he’s transporting them – he’s a Johnny Apple-Seed," said Belcourt.
We're told the return of the bison is the start of the Chippewa Cree Tribe becoming a self-sustaining nation again - and they are starting with helping the animal.
“It’s our turn to take care of them. They took care of the Native people all those years in the past before the white brothers got here. Now it’s our turn to stand up and say: hey, step back, let us do it. Let us take care of these buffalo, let us help them to do the things they need to do," said William Lodgepole, food sovereignty coordinator for the tribe.
Their plan is to eventually grow the bison population and when the time comes they will use these bison for food, shelter, and clothing.