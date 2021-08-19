GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A chipseal will be done on Upper River Road on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25.
The City of Great Falls Street Division will be performing the work on Upper River Road from Overlook Drive to the City limits just east of Ridgeview Court.
Residents are asked to turn off all irrigation, and to remove all vehicles from the street and shoulder parking areas before scheduled maintenance. Any vehicles left behind will be towed.
During the project access to driveways will be limited and people are being told to plan on parking out of the work area until the project is completed.
Anyone driving in the area is asked to drive slowly and follow directions of all temporary traffic control signs and devices, and be prepared for delays.
During the first 30 days of application, the City says to avoid turning sharply, braking hard or accelerating quickly.
If you have any questions, you can call (406) 771-1401.